Morgan Stanley Purchases 901,110 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 1,526.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 901,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.56% of OraSure Technologies worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $475.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $38.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSUR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.