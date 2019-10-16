Morgan Stanley Cuts Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $42.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Workiva to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

WK stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Workiva has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $64.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $73.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $32,343,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott G. Ryan sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $1,757,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,162,038 shares of company stock worth $65,540,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1,129.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 209,937 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

