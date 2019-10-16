Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,254 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $213.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $242.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.26.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $384,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,947,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

