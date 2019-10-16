Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.79.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.