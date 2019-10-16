Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lowered its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,958 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,797,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 414,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 407,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,970,000 after buying an additional 38,103 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,837,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,952,000 after buying an additional 1,227,133 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

