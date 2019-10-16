Mithril Ore Hits 1-Day Volume of $19.00 (MORE)

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Mithril Ore has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mithril Ore has a total market capitalization of $205,941.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril Ore token can now be bought for about $16.15 or 0.00198946 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00067101 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00400841 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012304 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000232 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001530 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008937 BTC.

Mithril Ore Profile

Mithril Ore is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,752 tokens. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril Ore’s official website is www.mithrilore.io

Buying and Selling Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril Ore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril Ore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

