Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,640,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 651% from the previous session’s volume of 218,533 shares.The stock last traded at $0.95 and had previously closed at $0.85.

MGEN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.89 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.50% and a negative net margin of 925.52%. Research analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 169,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 39.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.