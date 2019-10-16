MintCoin Price Up 32.4% Over Last Week (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. MintCoin has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $19.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MintCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MintCoin

MintCoin (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.