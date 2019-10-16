Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Short Interest Update

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,900 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 30th total of 384,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 38,514 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,106,000 after purchasing an additional 48,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $729,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,796. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $66.10.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

