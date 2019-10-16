Microsoft (MSFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Microsoft to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $141.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,080.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $142.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho set a $152.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cowen started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,649,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 597,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,681,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.