Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,071 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.1% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $140.05. 1,007,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,816,636. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1,069.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $465,538.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,171.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

