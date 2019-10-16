Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,558 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

MSFT opened at $141.58 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.91 and its 200-day moving average is $132.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1,066.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $13,697,636.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,339 shares in the company, valued at $154,259,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

