Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $102,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 127.1% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 74.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.36. The company had a trading volume of 679,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.79.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 target price on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley set a $120.00 target price on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 target price on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.62.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

