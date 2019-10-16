Michael J. Farrell Sells 6,651 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.83, for a total value of $863,499.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,373,884.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $130.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.44. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.64 and a 1 year high of $141.25.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.56 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ResMed by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 478,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,742,000 after acquiring an additional 101,152 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $756,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,197,000 after acquiring an additional 253,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in ResMed by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

