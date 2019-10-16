Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314,443 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Metlife worth $33,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 784.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,545,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,449,000 after buying an additional 4,918,508 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 32.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,133,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,653,000 after buying an additional 1,488,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after buying an additional 1,385,433 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 114.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,286,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,579,000 after buying an additional 1,222,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 18.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,986,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,346,000 after buying an additional 933,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of MET traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.27. 166,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,869,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $51.16. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.51.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.