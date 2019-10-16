MetaMorph (METM) Trading 41.7% Lower This Week

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, Mercatox and LATOKEN. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $179,832.00 and $27,140.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00042710 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.57 or 0.06074563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001057 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00043832 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00017030 BTC.

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,974,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,476,522 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, BiteBTC, BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

