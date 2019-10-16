Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Meridian Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 21,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,967. The company has a market capitalization of $382.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.38. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.81 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

