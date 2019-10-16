Mercury 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,833.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Mercury token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Tidex and Bittrex. Mercury has a market capitalization of $342,215.00 and approximately $1,833.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mercury has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00221096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.01078066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00028532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00086908 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

