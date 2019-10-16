Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.6% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,505,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,567,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940,007 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,458 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK remained flat at $$85.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. 234,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,860,399. The company has a market cap of $217.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

