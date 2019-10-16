Menhaden PLC (LON:MHN) Insider Buys £4,300 in Stock

Menhaden PLC (LON:MHN) insider Emma Howard Boyd acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £4,300 ($5,618.71).
LON:MHN traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 86 ($1.12). The company had a trading volume of 53,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,865. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.97. Menhaden PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 86 ($1.12).
Menhaden Company Profile
