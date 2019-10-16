Menhaden PLC (LON:MHN) Insider Buys £4,300 in Stock

Menhaden PLC (LON:MHN) insider Emma Howard Boyd acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £4,300 ($5,618.71).

LON:MHN traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 86 ($1.12). The company had a trading volume of 53,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,865. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.97. Menhaden PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 86 ($1.12).

Menhaden Company Profile

The Company's investment objective is to generate long-term Shareholder returns, predominantly in the form of capital growth, by investing in businesses and opportunities, irrespective of their size, location or stage of development, delivering or benefiting from the efficient use of energy and resources.

