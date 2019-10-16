Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. CLSA set a $26.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2,725.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

