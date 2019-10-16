Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lifted by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.5% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,339 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,053. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.84.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,728. The company has a market capitalization of $144.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.41. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

