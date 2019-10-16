Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 245,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,728. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day moving average is $98.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $118.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.84.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $2,303,401.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,339 shares of company stock worth $12,619,053 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

