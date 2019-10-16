Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 346.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,225 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Medpace worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Medpace by 643.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Medpace by 294.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 611,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after purchasing an additional 456,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Medpace by 46.1% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 92,504 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 18.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 300,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 49.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Medpace to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $80.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.99 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.