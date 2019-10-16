Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 0.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,897,903,000 after buying an additional 857,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,439,309,000 after buying an additional 1,640,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,272,485,000 after buying an additional 402,857 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $208.30. 2,886,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $162.90 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.90.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

