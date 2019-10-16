McAdam LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055,523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,519,000 after acquiring an additional 295,521 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $321,412.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,901 shares in the company, valued at $10,182,176.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,354 shares of company stock worth $53,518,874. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $117.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average is $113.02. The stock has a market cap of $303.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $79.90 and a twelve month high of $125.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.95.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

