Maxim Group Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $825.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $670.00 to $825.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a hold rating and set a $755.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up from $700.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $732.55.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $826.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 91.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $824.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $755.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $383.20 and a twelve month high of $857.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Ells sold 28,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.66, for a total transaction of $22,992,195.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,580 shares in the company, valued at $147,352,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,531 shares of company stock worth $91,910,364 over the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $36,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

