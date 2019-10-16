Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Short Interest Down 5.7% in September

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the August 30th total of 7,920,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

MAXR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $425.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 64.83%. The business had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,946,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 190,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $82,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $370,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $94,000. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

