Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2,608.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838,385 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 65.9% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,262 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 50.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,016,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mastercard by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 26,075.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $2,194,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,173,812 shares in the company, valued at $30,957,728,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,193 shares of company stock worth $36,316,018. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $276.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,816. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.36. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.09.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

