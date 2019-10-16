Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,062 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $59,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,012,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,785,021,000 after acquiring an additional 367,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,811,000 after purchasing an additional 640,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,394,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,114,000 after purchasing an additional 91,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.09.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $789,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.31, for a total value of $4,218,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,070,462 shares in the company, valued at $29,733,414,273.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,193 shares of company stock worth $36,316,018 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.98. 695,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $279.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $293.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

