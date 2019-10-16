Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,103.48. The company had a trading volume of 48,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,544. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $705.01 and a 1 year high of $1,186.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,107.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,085.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.67% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,240.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,275.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,135.63.

In related news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total value of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

