Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Buys 478 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.84. The company had a trading volume of 200,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,340. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.72 and a 52 week high of $121.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.03.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.7159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

