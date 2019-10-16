Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.65. 452,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,393. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $275.99. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.07). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Longbow Research set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.30.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total value of $696,589.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $1,886,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,544 shares in the company, valued at $39,179,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,485 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,618 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

