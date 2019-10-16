Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of MLM stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.65. 452,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,393. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $275.99. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.07). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Longbow Research set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.30.
In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total value of $696,589.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $1,886,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,544 shares in the company, valued at $39,179,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,485 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,618 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
