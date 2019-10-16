Marston’s (LON:MARS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MARS. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 113.56 ($1.48).

Shares of LON MARS opened at GBX 116.30 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 112.57. The company has a market cap of $746.21 million and a PE ratio of 10.03. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 89.70 ($1.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 131.70 ($1.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

