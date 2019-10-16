Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 230.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 230.54 ($3.01).

MKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Marks and Spencer Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

LON:MKS opened at GBX 195.95 ($2.56) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 163.90 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 315 ($4.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 93.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 188.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 224.86.

In other news, insider Archie Norman bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £99,000 ($129,361.03).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

