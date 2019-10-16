Marketfield Asset Management LLC Takes $3.35 Million Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000. Newmont Goldcorp comprises about 2.0% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,776,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 3,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $107,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,351 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,401.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,555 shares of company stock worth $3,020,824 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $35.10 to $45.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays set a $43.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

NEM traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.78. 1,908,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,971,480. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of -0.10. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

