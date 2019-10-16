Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

Get Marine Products alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:MPX opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $481.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Marine Products had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 72.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 11.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marine Products (MPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.