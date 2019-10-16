Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MANU. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Manchester United and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Manchester United has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Manchester United by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,735,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,266,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Manchester United by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

