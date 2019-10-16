Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.20

Mail Ru Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

MLRYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Mail Ru Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Mail Ru Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54.

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Email, Portal and IM; Vkontakte (VK); Social Networks; Online Games; and E-commerce, Search and Other Services. It operates Pochta Mail.ru, an email service; Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Poisk Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

