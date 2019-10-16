Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth approximately $187,462,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth $86,478,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,718,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,001,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Compass Point started coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. Newmark Group Inc has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $551.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.63 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

