Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes $397,000 Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,423,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,420,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,832,000 after purchasing an additional 296,782 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,823,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Donaldson by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,349,000 after purchasing an additional 129,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 193,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $57.31.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $726.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Donaldson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.