Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $319,000 Investment in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter worth $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 134.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 47.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 111.5% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDMN stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 3,974.23% and a negative return on equity of 96.96%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

