Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $341,000 in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $1,068,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,292,208.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jefferson G. Parker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $758,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,195.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,050 shares of company stock worth $2,584,943. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

IBKC opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.72. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $315.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens set a $89.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

