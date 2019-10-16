Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $931,000. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in CBRE Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in CBRE Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 151,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CBRE Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,321,000 after buying an additional 110,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in CBRE Group by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 296,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after buying an additional 91,635 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

In related news, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,756,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,323,129.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 829,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,450,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,165,000 shares of company stock valued at $170,394,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.13. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $56.47.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

