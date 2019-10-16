Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd (NYSE:MGU) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.74

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and traded as low as $23.87. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 398 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.
Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:MGU)
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.