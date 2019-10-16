Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd (NYSE:MGU) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.74

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and traded as low as $23.87. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 398 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,571 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

