MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MACOM is benefiting from its diverse product portfolio and strong exposure to multiple end markets. Further, the company remains focused on cost control, R&D investments, technology road maps, planning and organizational structure. These are expected to strengthen its financial performance in the near term. Furthermore, the company remains optimistic about the growth opportunities in data center space market and 5G infrastructure space. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, suspension of shipments to Huawei remains a major concern as it will continue to affect MACOM’s sales to not only Huawei but also its affiliates. Further, integration issues and leveraged balance sheet remain overhangs for the company. Also, the ongoing headwinds in China are major concerns.”

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTSI. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.50 and a beta of 1.87.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $19,853,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,680,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 700.0% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 3,186,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,214,000 after purchasing an additional 153,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.