MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.21

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 242211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market cap of $17.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Company Profile (CVE:BMK)

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, cobalt, copper, nickel, platinum group elements, chromite, and vanadium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Wawa- Holdsworth gold and silver project that include 18 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 285 hectares located in the Corbiere and Esquega Townships of Northern Ontario.

