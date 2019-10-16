LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stake Boosted by Surevest Inc.

Surevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,573 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in LYFT were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of LYFT by 500.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYFT. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of LYFT from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of LYFT from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.34. 94,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,850,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.92. LYFT Inc has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -11.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $287,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,302.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,850.00. Insiders have sold a total of 111,000 shares of company stock worth $5,563,370 over the last 90 days.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

