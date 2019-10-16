Luther Burbank (LBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.85 million. On average, analysts expect Luther Burbank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LBC stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69.

LBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

