Lundin Petroleum (STO:LUPE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $295.20

Lundin Petroleum AB (STO:LUPE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $295.20 and traded as high as $304.30. Lundin Petroleum shares last traded at $300.30, with a volume of 399,664 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of SEK 297.07 and a 200 day moving average of SEK 295.05.

About Lundin Petroleum (STO:LUPE)

Lundin Petroleum AB is a Sweden-based company, which explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Company’s main business is the exploration, the development of, and the production of oil and gas. The Company maintains a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in various countries with exposure to exploration opportunities.

